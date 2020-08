Craving Pork Chops and Pork Burgers from the State Fair Indiana Pork tent? Maybe even a Garbage Burger, corn on the cob and an Elephant Ear?! Just head to your kitchen and recreate them, says Dietitian Kim Galeaz. She gives you cooking and baking tips for these fair favorites, and even shows you a few tasty – and healthier twists – like Smokin’ Hot Butter for Corn on the Cob and a baked, not fried, Elephant Ear!

Kim’s Sweet & Smoky Pulled Pork