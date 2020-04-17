Chef spotlight and furry friend shoutout: Patrick Matthews and River

Starting this week, Sherman is looking on the bright side every Friday morning by shining a light on two things we all need more of during this time at home: food, and furry friends!

Today’s chef spotlight is Patrick Matthews, the lead/corporate chef for the Big Woods Restaurant Group that has restaurants in Speedway, Franklin, Nashville, Noblesville, and plans for one in Westfield.

And today’s furry friend shoutout goes to River. He’s a 2-year-old Havanese who loves going on long walks and hanging out on his pig farm!

Here are the featured recipes:

Signature Pulled Pork Nachos

Ingredients

3 ounces of pulled pork (warm is preferred)

1⁄2 ounce black beans ▪ 1⁄2 ounce of corn

1⁄2 ounce of diced jalapenos

1⁄2 ounce of diced tomatoes

1⁄2 ounce of diced red onion

2 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese

2 Tb of ranch dressing

2 Tb of BBQ sauce

1 Lime wedge

3 ounces of tortilla chips

Cooking instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

On a foil lined baking tray spread your tortilla chips evenly

Now evenly distribute the pulled pork over the chips

Top the nachos with the corn, black bean, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Cover the nachos with the cheddar cheese and place in the oven for 4 minutes or until the cheese is melted

Remove the nachos and drizzle the ranch and BBQ sauce evenly over the top

Prior to serving squeeze the lime wedge over the top. Enjoy!

Comfort Dish: Chicken and rice casserole

Ingredients

Extra-virgin olive oil, for baking dish

2 cups white rice, rinsed well and drained

1 large onion, chopped

2 c. low-sodium chicken broth

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

4 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 lb.)

2 tbsp. melted butter

2 tsp. fresh thyme

1 clove garlic, finely minced

Cooking instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 and grease a 9″-x-13″ baking dish with oil. Add rice, onion, broth, and soup and stir until combined. Season with salt and pepper.

Place chicken thighs skin side up in rice mixture and brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with thyme and garlic and season with salt and pepper.

Cover the dish with foil and bake for 1 hour. Uncover and bake 30 minutes more, until rice is tender and chicken is cooked through. Turn the oven to broil and broil until chicken is golden, 3 to 5 minutes.

Once done remove from the oven and allow to rest about 5 minutes. Enjoy!