Indianapolis, Ind - A new smokehouse, located just east of downtown Indy is open for business. Our Sherman Burdette stopped by.

Public Smokehouse by Smoking Goose is open Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, head to the following link: Public Smokehouse

