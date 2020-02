Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carmel, Ind - Sherman Burdette wraps up his favorite food finds just north of Indianapolis. He stopped by Caffe Buondi in Carmel.

Caffe Buondi is a European-style bistro. Co-owners Andrea Melani and Emilio Cento have more than 50 years of experience in the restaurant business in both Italy and the U.S.

