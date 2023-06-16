INDIANAPOLIS — The circus might not be in town for the weekend but sights and sounds will surely be present.

Weekend Events:

June 16 to 18:

Peru Indiana’s second annual Circus, Calliope and Mechanical Music Festival kicks off June 16. The word calliope means “beautiful-voiced”, taking its name from the green goddess of music, song and dance.

To best explain what’s on display in Peru over the weekend you only need to hear one melody. It will be the largest gathering of musical, steam-powered whistles and keyboards at the Circus Hall of Fame on Circus Lane. The event features plenty of daily performances and things starting at 9 a.m. every day until 5 p.m.

There will also be carnival-style food options to enjoy on-site. Tickets are still on sale for this power-packed event on their website.

June 17:

The fun continues for Juneteenth Monday, June 19 as citywide events celebrating freedom day are kicking off across the city over the weekend.

Saturday begins with a parade at 10 a.m. beginning at the Indianapolis Military Park with post-parade celebrations starting at noon. There will be live music, theatre, re-enactments, games, trivia and even boxing.

At Tarkington Park there will be a free event with drumming performances, dance, storytelling and more at 10.

Also the Indiana State Museum will be free to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can check their newest exhibit ‘Influencing Lincoln’ while you visit.