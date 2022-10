August 26, 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women in the U.S. the right to vote. Now, a one-woman show is commemorating that milestone anniversary. It’s called “Sign of the Times,” and it’s being performed at Freetown Village. For ticket information, click here. For more details on Freetown Village, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction