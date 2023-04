It all comes down to San Diego State University and the University of Connecticut. Angela, Daniel, and Jim’s predictions didn’t go so well during this year’s tournament, so they decided to get some help from Silly Safaris instead. Amazon John and a bearded dragon joined Angela and Daniel in the studio to predict whether the Aztecs or Huskies will win. For more information about Silly Safaris, click here.

