INDIANAPOLIS -- This year marks the 40th anniversary of ZooBoo, the Indianapolis Zoo's annual Halloween celebration that spans 20 days. Starting on October 6 and continuing every Wednesday through Sunday until Halloween, ZooBoo offers various different activities and games for visiting families. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. every day, with the event activities running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Zoo members can preview the event on October 4 and 5.

These events include Pumpkin Town, where "Mayor Jack" hosts family-friendly activities under the Bicentennial Pavilion, Pumpkin School, where "Terra the Friendly Witch" and "Professor Pumpkin" show off science demonstrations, and Jack's Barn, which allows guests to meet little furry creatures, including black cats that are up for adoption through Indiana Animal Care Services.