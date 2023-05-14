Happening this month, the Genesis Theatre Co. is presenting “Simply, Ella!” – a musical tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. Executive Director, Sherri Brown, joins the show along with actress Seraphim Holmes, who plays young Ella, to talk about what people can expect to see and why it’s important to support theatres and local talent in the city.

If you’d like to attend the musical, you can purchase your tickets at genesistheatreco.com.

Show Dates and Times:

Thursday May 25, 7:00pm Friday May 26, 7:00pm

Saturday May 27, 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Show Location:

FOOTLITE MUSICALS

1847 N. Alabama Street, Indianapolis, 46202