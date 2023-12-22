INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here, and we’re keeping things merry and bright with some sippable seasonal delights.

Mike Stone with The Lucas Bols Company joined FOX59 Morning News to share some special cocktails perfect for any holiday gathering.

Image via The Lucas Bol Company

Merry & Bright

2 oz Pallini Raspicello Liqueur

½ oz Bols Amaretto Liqueur

3 oz Prosecco

4 oz Club Soda

Fresh Raspberries

Mint Sprig

Build cocktail in serving glass with ice. Stir gently with all ingredients. Garnish with mint sprig and raspberries.

Image via The Lucas Bols Company

Golden Cadillac

1 oz Galliano Authentico Liqueur

1 oz Bols Crème de Cacao White Liqueur

1 oz Heavy Cream

Shake all ingredients in an ice filled shaker. Then fine strain in a pre-chilled glass. Garnish with edible gold flakes.

Image via The Lucas Bols Company

New Year’s Abroad

1 ½ oz Bols Genever

¼ oz Bols Elderflower Liqueur

3 oz NUVO Sparkling Liqueur

½ oz Lemon Juice

Fresh Rosemary sprig

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the Bols Genever, lemon juice and Elderflower. Shake until well chilled. Strain the liquid into serving glass then top with Nuvo Sparkling. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.