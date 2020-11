INDIANAPOLIS -- Black Friday one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but many stores have seen a shift due to the pandemic.

Stores are used to seeing a big rush of people right when they open, but this year that isn't the case. The bustling crowds we are used to seeing are smaller because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions and because many people are shifting to online shopping. Door-buster deals also came out weeks before today in an effort to reduce the crowds.