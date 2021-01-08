Smart playoff snacking

Snacks are a must for game time when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs Saturday.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz has some recipes for fans looking to snack smartly.

Block & Beat Buffalo Cheese Ranch Snack Mix

Buffalo Cheese Ranch Snack Mix, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

2 cups Chex rice cereal

2 cups Chex corn cereal

2 cups square cheese crackers

1 ½ cups tiny twists or waffle shape pretzels

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup regular or hot Buffalo wings sauce

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

½ packet (1 ½ tablespoons) ranch dressing mix (from a 1 oz. packet)

¾ cup Kroger salted peanuts

¾ cup Simple Truth roasted salted shelled pistachios

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F. In a very large bowl, mix together all cereals, crackers and pretzels. In a microwavable bowl, melt butter. Whisk in hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Drizzle over cereal mixture and toss lightly to coat. In a small bowl, whisk together 2/3 cup Parmesan cheese and ranch mix. Sprinkle over cereal mixture and toss lightly to coat all pieces. Spread mixture on a large (18 x 13-inch) baking sheet. Bake about 22 to 28 minutes, stirring several times during cooking, until pieces begin to crisp and brown. Remove from oven, stir in peanuts, pistachios and remaining 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese and let cool. (Pieces will crisp up as they dry). Store in tightly covered container until serving time. Can easily be frozen in zippered freezer bags for several months.

Makes about 8 cups (16 servings of ½ cup each)

Play Action Pimento Cheeseball Bites

Pimento Cheesball Bites, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounce) Kroger cream cheese, slightly softened

1 1/3 cups shredded Kroger extra-sharp cheddar cheese

1 1/3 cups shredded Kroger Monterey Jack cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 jar (4 ounces) Kroger diced pimentos, drained*

3 cups total very finely minced/chopped nuts (Kim uses pecans, walnuts and almonds)

Directions

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper; blend until combined. Add shredded cheeses and diced pimentos and mix until blended. Refrigerate for about 15 minutes before making mini cheeseballs. Make 1-inch balls. (Use a 2-teaspoon scoop if possible) Roll in very finely chopped nuts. Refrigerate in tightly covered container at least 1 hour before serving so they firm up. Store leftovers in refrigerator and use within 3 days. Makes about 30 mini cheeseballs.

Sack the Bills Shrimp with Homemade Cranberry Cocktail Sauce

Sack the Bills Shrimp with Homemade Cranberry Cocktail Sauce, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

Homemade Cranberry Cocktail Sauce

Kroger Cooked Shrimp, peeled and deveined, 1 or 2 pound

Ingredients for Homemade Cranberry Cocktail Sauce

1 cup fresh cranberries (or frozen and thawed cranberries)

¾ cup chopped green onions (white and green parts)

1 can (14 ounces) Kroger or Ocean Spray whole berry cranberry sauce

½ cup firmly packed chopped fresh celery leaves

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon favorite whole-grain mustard

3 to 4 tablespoons prepared horseradish

½ cup ketchup

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Combine cranberries, canned cranberry sauce, green onions and celery leaves in food processor bowl. Process until combined. Add Worcestershire sauce, mustard, horseradish, ketchup, lemon juice, garlic powder and salt and process until just combined. Taste and adjust horseradish, lemon juice, mustard, garlic powder and salt as desired. Serve with peeled and deveined cooked chilled shrimp. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 3 cups sauce.

Kim’s Good Luck Salsa

Good Luck Salsa, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

2 cans (15.5 oz. each) Kroger Black-eyed Peas, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger super-sweet whole corn kernels, drained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 – 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and very finely diced/minced (your heat preference)

1 cup finely chopped red onion

1 cup finely chopped green onion

½ to 2/3 cup finely chopped cilantro

1 ½ tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

1/3 to ½ cup lime juice

Zest from 1 very large lime

2 cloves garlic, very finely minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 to 2 teaspoons cumin (your preference)

Directions

Combine black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, red onion, green onion and cilantro in a large bowl. Mix lightly to blend. In a separate medium bowl, whisk oil, lime juice, garlic, salt and cumin together. Pour over salsa and stir lightly. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until serving time. Serve w/ corn tortilla chips. Makes at least 10 cups salsa (20 servings of ½ cup each.)