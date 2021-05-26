‘So nice to not feel forgotten’: Lindy Thackston makes emotional return to FOX59 after colorectal cancer battle

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a long awaited return for FOX59’s Lindy Thackston.

After spending the past year battling colorectal cancer, viewers saw Lindy return to the FOX59 studio Wednesday.

During her time away, Lindy publicly shared on social media and her Life with Lindy podcast about undergoing radiation, chemotherapy, and five surgeries. But much of her fight was away from the public eye.

Lindy gave a look inside her private fight as she chronicled the past year and the things she experienced like hair loss, emotional highs and lows, and the tremendous support she received from family, friends, viewers, and even strangers.

She also thanked all the medical staff that treated her during her journey, her family and friends, and her FOX59 family and viewers.

“I felt so supported from people I don’t even know,” Lindy began.

“I’ve told some people, I felt like I’ve been in a big hug the last year with everybody, and I needed it.”