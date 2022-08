INDIANAPOLIS- Wednesday night was the season finale of “So You Can Think You Can Dance.”

20 year-old Keaton Kermode from Fairland in Shelby County faced off against fellow dancer Alexia Warr.

Alexis won season 17 and Keaton was the runner-up.

Keaton appeared on FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about his experience on the show and his plans for the future after the show.