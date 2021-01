INDIANAPOLIS– Central Indiana will host the entire NCAA men’s basketball tournament, across 6 locations in the state. It tips off with the first four on March 18 and the national championship game is April 5. March Madness is still several weeks away, but a new campaign launches called “Mask Madness.”

Rick Fuson is president of pacers sports and entertainment and board chair of Indiana sports corp. He explains how you can join in. For more information, head to their website.