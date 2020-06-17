Social Security to run out faster due to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2021, for the first time, Social Security will cost more to pay out than the income brought in from those in the workforce.

America is looking at the possibility of Social Security funding running out as much as 3 years earlier than what has been predicted to be 2034.

Mike Reeves, financial planning expert of Strategic Wealth Designers, joined the morning show to talk about the significance of how losing Social Security will disrupt everything from retirement planning to those already in retirement.