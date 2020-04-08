Softball team creates social distancing video

EMINENCE, Ind. — One high school softball team turned to social media when their spring season was cancelled.
We hear from the Eminence High School softball captain on how the idea came about, and why it is so important to the team.
EMINENCE, Ind. — One high school softball team turned to social media when their spring season was cancelled.
We hear from the Eminence High School softball captain on how the idea came about, and why it is so important to the team.
Have a question for Angela? Use the form below!