INDIANAPOLIS — “If music be the food of love, play on.”

That’s a quote from Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night,” telling the story of Viola, who, after surviving a shipwreck, disguises herself as a man and ends up falling in love with a Duke.

Southbank Theatre Company is getting ready for the premiere of their interpretation of the play, featuring an original score and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

Marcia Eppich-Harris, Artistic Director for Southbank Theatre Company, Michelle Wafford (Viola), Natalie Fischer (Olivia) and accompanist Ginger Stoltz stopped by our morning show to talk about the all-ages play and perform “If You Were My Beloved.”

Want to get tickets? Click here.