A puppy, named Ivy, was found on the side of 10th and Main Streets in Speedway over the weekend with two broken legs. A representative from Speedway Animal Rescue joined Angela in the studio to talk about the abuse they believe Ivy suffered, and the money they still needed to raise.

Within just three hours of Angela talking with the rescue on the red couch — they raised an additional $5,000, putting them over their goal of $8,000.

Ivy then went in for surgery — and the additional funding will help even more animals.

Here’s a look at Ivy post-surgery.

Ivy is now being adopted by a woman who saw her story yesterday. She wants to take on the remainder of her medical bills. For additional information about the Speedway Animal Rescue, click here.