INDIANAPOLIS- Porsche returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over labor day weekend for the second annual “Sports Car Together Fest.”

It’s a three-day celebration of all things Porsche, and the festivities include brickyard icon, Jeff Gordon, coming out of retirement to race this weekend.

Doug Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined FOX59 Morning News Monday to talk about the festivities happening labor day weekend and what fans can expect at this year’s event.

For more information visit: https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/at-the-track/porsche.