INDIANAPOLIS – With Hoosiers busy with spring cleaning, we want to help you expand your “donate pile!” Instead of throwing old items away, they can provide some much needed help for some local charities.

We asked Jessica French from the United Way of Central Indiana to get “wish lists” from a few local places who are helping our neighbors. If these aren’t near you, hopefully this inspires you to spread a little Hoosier hospitality during spring.

Family Promise of Hendricks County

“Family Promise of Hendricks County” provides a place for families experiencing homelessness to spend the night. The facility in Plainfield just opened seven bedrooms and two resource centers (one in Plainfield, and one in Brownsburg). They also help with after school activities and job interviews.

This organization is great if you have:

Outgrown kids clothing

Baby / toddler toiletries

Diaper cream

Meds

Diapers and Pull-Ups

Horizon House

Horizon House in Indianapolis aims to “treat people with dignity and respect by extending hospitality.” Their facility is located on the city’s near east side.

This organization is perfect for:

Bathroom and other toiletries (preferably travel-size)

Clothes for men and women: winter coats, hoodies, jeans, heavy-duty winter gloves, and backpacks

Hendricks County Senior Services

This organization in Danville also needs your help. Senior Services is providing a lot of volunteer opportunities. Employees need your help in the facility’s dining hall and classrooms, while the residents need help getting to and from the doctor’s office, groceries, etc.

Here’s this organization’s wish list:

Leftover and extra medical equipment (especially latex free gloves)

Pantry items: canned meat, cereal, etc.

Office supplies like white copy and printer paper.