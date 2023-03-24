INDIANAPOLIS – It’s that time of year when we look at all that clutter in our homes, and invest some time & elbow grease into some spring cleaning. Now, we’re focusing on the garage. Thankfully, there are some neat tricks and items to use to make the process go faster and make your garage neat and tidy.

To find out more, we’re welcoming the professional organizers of The Simple Life to find the best ways to get organized.

Garage Purge

The team started with a messy “garage purge” in one home. Of course, so much stuff gets put into this space for storage and just accumulates. After The Simple Life sorted and cleared up some of the clutter, they put a formal system in place.

The team removed plenty of stuff from inside to sort and put back in an organized manner, or get rid of through donations or trash. For this garage, The Simple Life placed minimal products like bike racks and Gladiator Sections.

Elfa System

If you want to get more advanced, you can use the “Elfa system” to clear things up. Close to everything in this example is being moved from the ground onto the wall. Some instillation is involved for these devices with positive results. The Simple Life planned out and designed a specific layout for this garage to put everything away. This option is more customizable based on the family.

Garage Gladiator System

The Gladiator is a special “slat wall” system. In their example, organizers with The Simple Life came on site and got creative with the garage. Wall panels were installed and customized based on every wall space.

With this method, it’s important to create different “zones” to better decide which items go where. This is a multi-day process, with a day of planning and clearing things out and another dedicated to putting everything up on the surrounding walls.

With these methods and options for cleaning out your garage, you can finally park your car inside, or at the very least see the floor!

For more spring cleaning tips from The Simple Life, you can check out their recommendations on their website.