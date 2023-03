Spring doesn’t officially begin until next Monday, but we’re already gearing up for the changing weather.

One big thing to look forward to is spring cleaning and home decor hacks.

This morning, Lifestyle Expert Ashley Stylz joins us to share ways to spruce up your rooms.

Tips:

-Shop the clearance racks first

-Decide on a color scheme

-Shop around, don’t get everything in one store

-Add accent pieces

-Don’t be afraid to mix patterns and colors