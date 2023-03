Spring is the time new plants start popping up out of the ground, making everything look green and fresh. But it’s also the time to remove invasive species that threaten Indiana’s beautiful native plants. Organizations like the Central Indiana Land Trust could use your help.

Grace Van Kan, the White River Steward with the Land Trust, joined FOX59 this morning to share what you should look out for this season.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.