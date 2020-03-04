Spring time pet safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- It is still a few weeks until spring. The beginning of the season does not mean just blooming flowers. It can also mean an increased amount of risks for pets.

Medical director of Pet Wellness Clinics Dr. Kerry Peterson shared some reminders about possible springtime dangers lurking outside.

Many people will plant flowers in their gardens as spring gets underway, but some plants can be toxic to pets.

Lilies and tulips are especially dangerous for cats, while dogs are vulnerable to hyacinths and daffodils. Azaleas are toxic to both cats and dogs.

Spring rain can turn yards into a breeding ground for parasites like fleas and ticks.

"Parasites love wet ground," began Peterson. "Your pets can be exposed to a lot of parasites this time of year."

Signs of parasites in pets include diarrhea and vomiting.

Pets can also struggle with allergies in the spring that leads to itching and red irritated skin.