St. Jude launching campaign to help families of children with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS– You’ve probably heard of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It’s a beacon of hope for parents whose children have been diagnosed with cancer.



No family ever pays a bill for medical treatment at the hospital. They also don’t need to pay for travel, housing or food. This is thanks to thousands of generous donors.



Actor Danny Thomas founded St. Jude in 1962. We talk to his daughter, actress Marlo Thomas about the St. Jude “thanks and giving” campaign. For more information, or a way to donate, head to their website.