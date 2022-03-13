INDIANAPOLIS – Looking for inspiration for your St. Patrick’s Day get-together?

Mixologist Jess McClary from Hard Truth Distilling Co. stopped by our weekend morning show with a couple of cocktail ideas.

Want to try making them at home? Here’s some recipes, courtesy of Hard Truth:

Shamrock Sipper (2 oz Hard Truth Gin, 1 oz green apple liqueur, ½ oz green simple syrup, ½ oz lime juice, soda water, green apple slice to garnish)

(2 oz Hard Truth Gin, 1 oz green apple liqueur, ½ oz green simple syrup, ½ oz lime juice, soda water, green apple slice to garnish) Irish Girl Scout (1 oz Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey, 1 oz McCabe’s Irish Whiskey, ½ oz Chocolate Syrup, ½ oz Crème de Menthe, mint to garnish)

(1 oz Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey, 1 oz McCabe’s Irish Whiskey, ½ oz Chocolate Syrup, ½ oz Crème de Menthe, mint to garnish) Emerald Isle (2 oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, 2 oz orange juice, 2 oz pineapple juice, ½ oz blue curacao. ¼ oz peach schnapps, orange wheel to garnish)

(2 oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, 2 oz orange juice, 2 oz pineapple juice, ½ oz blue curacao. ¼ oz peach schnapps, orange wheel to garnish) Irish Coffee (1 oz McCabe’s Irish Whiskey, 8 oz freshly brewed coffee, 1 oz Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream, whipped cream to garnish)

(1 oz McCabe’s Irish Whiskey, 8 oz freshly brewed coffee, 1 oz Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream, whipped cream to garnish) Luck of the Irish (2 oz Hard Truth Gin, 1 oz Midori melon liqueur, Sierra Mist, lemonade, lemon wedge to garnish)