If you’re looking for a fun and free event to check out this weekend, consider the annual St. Thomas Aquinas Sausagefest on the city’s north side.
The family friendly event this Friday and Saturday has a little bit of everything to enjoy.
by: Alexis Myers
Posted:
Updated:
