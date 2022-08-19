INDIANAPOLIS- The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center treats Hoosiers struggling with addiction.

An inaugural motorcycle ride “Stands up for Recovery” is happening Saturday to raise money fund scholarships for people who are seeking addition treatment at the center.

Caroyln Kaflick, Lead Counselor for Traditional Housing, and Andrew Gaddie, Community Outreach Coordinator, joined FOX59 Morning News Friday.

For more information and how you can help the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center visit: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/harborlightindiana/.