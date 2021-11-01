Star-studded cast to speak at Indiana Conference for Women

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Conference for Women celebrates 10 years with keynote speaker Mae Whitman — an award-winning actress who was featured in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Arrested Development” — speaking at the luncheon this Wednesday.

The conference will be held at the Indiana Convention Center and features star-studded guests including award-winning actor and writer Taraji P Henson and actor, writer, host and activist Jameela Jamil of NBC’s “The Good Place.”

The Indiana Conference for Women is the largest one-day professional conference in the Midwest.

In-person tickets are still available and virtual tickets can also be purchased. Both are available online.

