Stars of “Bridgerton” speak with Fox59 on possibilities of season 2

INDIANAPOLIS– It’s a period drama with a modern twist and nearly everyone is talking about it. Of course we’re talking about the hot new Netflix show “Bridgerton.” More than 60 million households have seen the series, produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The show follows Daphne Bridgerton as she makes her debut in high-society London’s competitive marriage market. Enter the rebellious Duke of Hastings, and sparks soon begin to fly. We spoke with the show’s two biggest stars about their roles, the steamy scenes between them and the possibility of a second season.