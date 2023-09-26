INDIANAPOLIS — The 29th annual “Stars of Pink” fashion show will feature very special models while raising money for a special cause.

Each year, the event is held by the “Pink Ribbon Connection” to raise funds for breast cancer survivors patients.

The event will be held at the Indianapolis downtown Marriot on October, 7th. You can click here for information about tickets and more and this special cause.

