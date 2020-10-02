“Stars of Pink” fashion show going virtual

INDIANAPOLIS – The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, the Pink Ribbon Connection puts on a fashion show called the “Stars of Pink.”

This year because of the pandemic, the show is going virtual. The show utilizes breast cancer survivors as models, but many of them are immunocompromised. The move to a virtual show helps protects their health.

FOX59 spoke with Dori Sparks-Unsworth, the Executive Director of Pink Ribbon Connection and Heather Pirowski, a breast cancer survivor and model in this year’s show.

