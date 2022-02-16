INDIANAPOLIS– Parents know now is the time to register your kids for summer camps. If you’re looking into camps that combine entertainment and education, the Indiana State Museum has some great options.

The Indiana State Museum has 45 days of summer camp and 27 different summer camp themes. Depending on school district calendars, the museum has between 70-80 days of camp each year.

If you’re frantically trying to find a camp for spring break, the museum still has spots open for some of those camps too.

We talk to Nicole Rife, the state museum’s director of education engagement. For more information, click here.