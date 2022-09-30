Each week, on FOX59 Morning News, we’re revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Steve Brown dug into his recipe book and shared this recipe for Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Steve’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients

Two 12.5 ounce cans chicken breast

Two 8 oz. packages of cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup Frank’s Redhot Sauce (do not substitute… this is the ONLY acceptable chicken/chicken wing hot sauce)

3/4 cup ranch dressing

1 cup blue cheese crumbles (or shredded cheddar cheese, if you prefer)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F Mix all ingredients in a large bowl Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish. (9” x 9” works great) Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir Optional: top with sliced green onions Serve with tortilla chips, crackers and/or cut up veggies

Here’s another tip from Steve on his Buffalo Chicken Dip, he says it’s terrific on baked potatoes.