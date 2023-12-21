INDIANAPOLIS — A cappella group, initially formed at Indiana University, ‘Straight No Chaser’ is in the holiday spirit!

The group’s latest holiday EP labeled ‘Stocking Stuffer’ is out now and they are currently on their “Sleighin’ It Tour”.

The group will be performing at the Murat Theatre Dec. 201st-23rd, and there may still be a few tickets left!

You can also see them perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day, live from Pasadena, CA.

