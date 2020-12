INDIANAPOLIS– Most Hoosiers know who “Straight no chaser” is. The a cappella group formed in 1996 at IU. Since then, they’ve had great success, releasing eight albums including a brand new Christmas album.

They’re about to start a virtual residency at MGM national harbor in Maryland. They are performing several live streamed shows and have a new Christmas album. For a link to show dates and tickets, click here. For a link to their Christmas album, click here.