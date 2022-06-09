INDIANAPOLIS – The Strawberry Festival is back at its normal date after it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

The festival is back to being on the second Thursday of June. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. or until they run out.

Thousands will be able to get the made from scratch shortcakes at the Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Indy on June 9 and proceeds go to a good cause.

The church’s mission is to serve its neighbors and transform the city. They use all the money beyond covering the cost of the festival to go towards their Strawberry Grants, which bless organizations doing work for the community.

Director of Communications for the church Elise Shrock says it’s become a staple of the community.

“We know this is a much-beloved event for people all across central Indiana. For families who have come year after year to spend time with us. People will bring picnic blankets, we have live music on the monument, it really is a wonderful event, but it’s so much more than that and it means more than that to the city at large,” said Shrock.

It’s $8 for the works: a homemade shortcake, strawberries, vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. They take cash or credit.