Stretching your dollar by growing your own food

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Now more than ever, people are staying at home. But sooner or later we have to go to the grocery store or get takeout food. However, you can do more of your food gathering at your own home by gardening. And to do it most efficiently, gardening starts with composting. Here are some of the basics of composting whether you have a lot of land or none at all.

“Now is the time to start picking out where you want your garden bed or where you want your raised bed to go, start killing off that grass and preparing the soil for the plants in the coming spring,” said Lauren Olson, sustainability expert and manger of World Centric.

The latest reports indicate the planet’s bio-capacity has already been exceeded by 20% and our way of living is having a negative effect on the planet. Choosing eco-friendly products directly helps and sustains the environment.

The people at World Centric say their products can reduce pollution and waste, require less energy and water to produce, come from renewable resources, and are created from waste products. In the end, that saves biodiversity and habitats with a list of benefits that’s almost endless.

Even if you have very little land, it’s easy to create your own compost, to grow food and plants. There are several “Composting 101 videos.” Just remember a few basics.

“It’s three parts brown, which is carbon waste. That includes things like dead leaves and branches. And 1 part green. The green would be your kitchen waste from preparing vegetables at your house. You can use leaves, even paper, cut into small pieces so it all breaks down more quickly. For the nitrogen part, some leftovers like coffee grounds are really a nutrient rich addition to the compost pile,” said Olson.

For those at World Centric, it’s all about sustainability, especially in this time of a pandemic. They offer several products.

“So many of our kitchen containers for example are made out of byproducts of the sugar cane as well as wheat straw and bamboo,” said Olson.

Even their cutlery is made from corn-based plastics grown in the United States.

Another money and environmental saver is simply drinking tap water or filtered rather than bottled water so you’re reducing the plastic waste. You can also use reusable towels that you wash rather than using paper towels and then throwing them away. And when you support local restaurants by getting to-go orders, just be sure to ask for compostable service ware that way you can put these in an industrial compost system.

Back to the tumbler system, which can fit almost anywhere, hey and other compost items can be found on the internet and locally as well. We found a few places that sell them, including at Castaway Compost.

You can also look online for EnviroCycle composter. Whatever you buy, turn the compost occasionally, add water if it’s too dry, and if needed, use earthworm castings to get it started. Then about 45 days later, it will all turn into a dark rich brown matter, you can apply to your potted outdoor plants. You can use it to grow food. The organization World Centric is a B-Corp or Benefit Corporation donating 25% of the pretax profits to support social causes.