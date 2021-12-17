Best gift card deals for central Indiana restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS — Recent surveys show at least half of Americans will do some kind of shopping in the last few days before Christmas.

If you’re someone who waited until the nearly last minute, we’d like to suggest gift cards as an alternative.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria recently opened its latest location in Broad Ripple.

“We’re really excited to be here, and we have 3 locations out here now. Just opening this location November 1st and excited to be here,” said Lou Malnati’s general manager John Geib. “[We are] also looking forward to serving a lot of new customers.”



Geib says gift cards from Lou Malnati’s are a great option for a present this holiday season.



“We’re offering a little give back to our customers. If you spend $100 on gift cards, you can get a $25 bonus certificate that can be used starting January 2nd, all the way through April,” explained Geib. “We are also offering $10 gift certificates for anyone who purchases $50 in gift cards.”

“It’s like getting a free pizza! Absolutely, absolutely. We are looking at ways to give people a little bit more and just get them back into the store and keep serving them free pizza.”

Metazoa Brewing Company, Helium Comedy Club, and Harley Davidson are just some of the dozens and dozens of central Indiana businesses also offering gift cards.



You can search each business’ website individually or you can go to Downtownindy.org, which has a list of many of the gift cards available.



On that list is Bru Burger. The Cunningham Restaurant Group eatery is offering a bonus deal with its gift card just like Lou Malnati’s.



If you buy a Bru Burger gift card from now through December 1st, you will get a $10 bonus gift card with every $50 in gift cards purchased. Those bonus cards are available for use January 1st through March 31st.



Lou Malnati’s gift cards also have a shelf life from time of purchase to use.



“So we’re offering this promotion offer until Dec 31 so you can purchase them all the way up to December 31 and then they’re valid from January 2nd, all the way until the end of April,” said Geib.



For those with a hankering for a beverage, check out the deals from the 1933 Lounge in Fishers and Indy.

From now through December 31st, you can receive a 20% bonus gift car on gift cards purchases over $125. Their bonus gift cards will be activated immediately and are valid for one year after purchase.



“I think gift cards are a great way to, especially lately with the supply chain issues and everything. treat yourself later on,” said Geib.