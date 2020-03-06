Parents can save green and go green at the Indy Kids Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you like to save money off retail prices for kids' clothing and items related to kids, we have a one-stop place to shop for you. It’s the spring and summer Indy Kids Consignment Sale in Noblesville.

One of the main reason to shop the large consignment sales is the convenience. Most everything you need for kids is at the sale.

“It’s an easy and convenient place to shop. I’ve found you can save up to 75% off what the stores charge for things. I have 3 kids, so those savings can really add up fast. I buy items here for my children and sell stuff,” said Stephanie Thorla, buyer and consigner.

Indy Kids Sale started in 2005 with just 15 consigners. The first sale was located in the front yard of a home in Carmel. The sale grew, and so they are now located at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds using 16,000 square feet of space. Indy Kids Sale works with over 400 families to help sell high quality items.

“At Indy Kids Sale, we have everything you need from infant to teen. We've got lots and lots of toys, we've got tables and tables of books. We've got what every parent needs, strollers and highchairs and pack and plays and all the equipment you could need. And we've got racks and racks of clothes, boys and girls and we've got a ton of shoes,” said Indy Lori Chandler, Kids Sale organizer.

Shoppers come from all over including Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Greenfield, Muncie, Anderson, Kokomo, Fort Wayne, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan. They have 80,000 items, most of it like new, some still with original tags, never used.

“Anything that is accepted has absolutely no stains, no holes. Inspectors check over them thoroughly,” said Thorla.

Their mission here they say is not just good deals, but what's good for the environment.

“Every new clothing item takes 4 gallons of water to create, so if everybody buys some things used, we're saving a ton of water,” said Chandler.

So they're supporting the environment and local families and saving you money and time.

Some of the big items at this spring and summer event include swim gear, sports gear, Easter dresses or clothing. Often times, fancier things for summer weddings and events are expensive to buy new, and you can find them at the Indy Kids Sale for just a few dollars.

“I have 3 children, and so I come and buy all their stuff here and then the following year, I come and bring it all back because most of the stuff I buy here is brand new,” said Thorla.

They'll basically outfit your real life dolls. They even have those little dolls, from Barbie to Hatchimals and Fingerlings. You certainly don't have to buy everything at a consignment sale, but it helps your budget and more.

“That's right, If everybody buys somethings on resale, then it makes a huge difference. It doesn't take one person buying everything that way, it takes everybody doing a little bit that way,” said Chandler.

The Indy Kids sale is at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 Pleasant Street, in Noblesville. Admission is free and so is parking. The sale is Thursday, March 5: 9am-6pm, Friday March 6: 9am-5pm and Saturday March 7: 8am-1pm.