Weekend getaways to Kentucky for adventurers

INDIANAPOLIS – There are so many great places to go for camping, hiking and biking in Indiana. And if you’ve seen a lot of those, you can also venture further south. Consider a weekend getaway in Kentucky where they are famous for their outdoor activities and their extensive caves. Much of it costs little or no money.

Kentucky: What to do

#1: Let’s start with the Red River Gorge in the Daniel Boone National Forest. It has a sky lift, incredible cliffs, arches and is considered one of the top 10 climbing destinations in the world. That’s because of its 2,000 climbing routes that are easy to get to!

#2: The almost 400 mile long Green River and the state park is another awesome place. It has natural springs, blue holes, with many fed by underground caverns. Visitors can explore the 300 springs and waterfalls only accessible by the water. You can go by canoe, kayak or inner tubes.

#3: Now let’s talk about a cool cave system and other outdoor adventures which you can find near Lexington with extensive hiking trails. Paddling the Palisades is for paddlers and adventurers of all skill levels. The Kentucky River Palisades is a unique region that anchors a 450-million-year-old ecosystem consisting of limestone cliffs, deep gorges, springs, and an intricate cave system, and there’s also the fun high flying Boone Creek Outdoors’ Zipline Canopy Tours.

#4: From high above, to way below, if you’re looking to go underground, check out the longest known cave system on earth, including Mammoth Cave. In all, there are more than 400 miles of underground caverns. You will see incredible domes and dripstone formations. People can have fun hiking, horseback riding, biking, canoeing, picnicking, camping, and fishing. Admission to the national park is free. A fee is charged for camping and cave tours.

#5: The fifth destination is the shore. Kentucky has more shoreline than most coastal states. For example, there’s the 160,000-acre Kentucky Lake. You can sail, wake or jet ski with plenty of places offering rentals. Out of the water, the area boasts more than eight miles of hiking trails. And Lake Cumberland has relaxing getaways with what they describe as one-of-a-kind floating accommodations. Many outdoor adventures can be found on the Kentucky Tourism website.