Study on covid-19’s impact on jails

INDIANAPOLIS– The coronavirus has hit jails especially hard. It’s difficult to social distance due to crowded living conditions and in most cases inmates aren’t allowed to leave the facility. Researchers at the IU public policy institute’s center for health and justice research wanted to know more, so they got a grant from IUPUI to study the impact of covid-19 on jail populations right here in Indiana. Kevin Martyn is a senior associate at the IU public policy institute. He explains the research.