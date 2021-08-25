Study on mood disorders show more people searching for help

INDIANAPOLIS– “You are not alone.” That’s the message from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

In the past 18 months, the number of Americans seeking help for mood disorders like depression and anxiety has risen dramatically. At the same time, a new “NAMII” survey shows there is increasing difficulty finding and affording a therapist, along with disparities in access to care.

We talk to the chief medical officer of NAMI, Dr. Ken Duckworth. He’s triple board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and a professor at Harvard University.