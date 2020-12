INDIANAPOLIS-- Covid-19 has negatively impacted so many people from job losses, income cuts, homelessness, illness, and mourning the loss of a loved one. One thing some are leaning to is their faith.

Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith is an internal medicine physician, author, and work-life researcher. She says faith is essential during this health crisis and has 5 reasons why. For more information, head to her website.