Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Fall Show preview

INDIANAPOLIS - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and when a lot of people think about the disease, women may first come to mind. Keep in mind, it is possible for men to get it as well. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 100 of breast cancer cases in the United States this year will be found in a man.

FOX59 spoke with Curt Jones, a man who beat the disease, along with Dr. Erica Giblin, a breast surgeon with Ascension St. Vincent who also happened to treat Jones.