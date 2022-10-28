October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness month. Every year, sudden cardiac arrest kills more than 325,000 people in the U.S. of all ages and fitness levels. 95% of those who suffer from sudden cardiac arrest die because CPR and defibrillation usually happen too late. That’s why Bolt for the Heart is working with IU Health to equip first responders throughout central Indiana with AED’s. For more information about Bolt for the Heart, click here. For details on IU Health’s vascular care services, click here.

