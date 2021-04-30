Summer activities to boost college resumes

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer break is often used as a time for students to take a break and relax. Now, high school students planning on going to college may not have that luxury, at least not as much as in years past. The college selection process is much more competitive now, and more of them are looking at summer activities.

FOX59 spoke with Randy Stegemoller, owner of Class 101 about ways high schoolers can boost their resume over the long summer break, to make it more attractive to prospective colleges and universities.