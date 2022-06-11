INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is here and lots of people will be participating in outdoor sports and hobbies during the season.

But, accidents happen, and sometimes strenuous activity can be too much for our bodies.

Some of the most common injuries health care providers see during the summer are sprains, strains, and fractures, which they diagnose using a variety of imaging options, including MRIs and ultrasound.

Dr. Catherine King, a Musculoskeletal Radiologist at Northwest Radiology Network, sat down with FOX59’s Lindsay Stone to talk about how to minimize the risk of getting hurt and what to do if you do end up with an injury.