Everything is more expensive these days, but for less than the cost of a half tank of gas you can get a delicious bottle of wine! There are several refreshing and affordable wines you can pair with your favorite summer foods -especially if you’re planning to celebrate the Fourth of July!
Sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer, Sarah Tracey, shares some perfect wine pairings.
Everything is more expensive these days, but for less than the cost of a half tank of gas you can get a delicious bottle of wine! There are several refreshing and affordable wines you can pair with your favorite summer foods -especially if you’re planning to celebrate the Fourth of July!